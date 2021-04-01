Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.16

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.16 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 36,736 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.16. The company has a market cap of £143.26 million and a P/E ratio of -40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

