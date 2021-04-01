SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Up 0.9% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $15.29 or 0.00025467 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $358.85 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00639184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 210,903,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

