suterusu (SUTER) Hits Market Cap of $46.23 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. suterusu has a market cap of $46.23 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

