SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Decibel Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DBTX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

