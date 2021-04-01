Swarm Price Tops $0.0991 on Top Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Swarm has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $7.75 million and $75,782.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.00641108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

