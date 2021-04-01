Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.7 days.

Shares of SWMAF stock remained flat at $$78.70 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 924. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $83.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

