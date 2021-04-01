Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.7 days.
Shares of SWMAF stock remained flat at $$78.70 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 924. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $83.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.