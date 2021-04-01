Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Plans Dividend of $0.90

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.9036 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWMAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.