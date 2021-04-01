Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 25,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

