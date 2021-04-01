Swerve Price Reaches $1.55 (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Swerve has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $17.89 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00343058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00794271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029048 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 13,219,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,518,353 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

