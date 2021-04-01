Swingby Hits Market Cap of $91.85 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Swingby has a market cap of $91.85 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00063210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00321462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00087973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00724713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00029317 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,136,128 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby Token Trading

