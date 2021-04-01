Switcheo Market Cap Reaches $98.63 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a total market cap of $98.63 million and $1.02 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00324603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.00734946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00047722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,410,035,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,273,180 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars.

