Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires 11,877 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Youdao makes up 0.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 1.05% of Youdao worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 397.7% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Youdao, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

