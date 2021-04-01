Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires 694,890 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital makes up about 16.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 3.48% of PagSeguro Digital worth $648,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,899 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,698,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,023 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NYSE PAGS opened at $46.30 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

