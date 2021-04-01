Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 1,020,438 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares during the period. Chindata Group makes up 2.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.00% of Chindata Group worth $85,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $47,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $23,534,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $83,911,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $32,460,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CD. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of CD stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

