Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 1,795,454 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795,454 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises approximately 2.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 1.41% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $87,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,720 shares of company stock worth $6,495,518 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of LSCC opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.42, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

