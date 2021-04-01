Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 1,883,561 InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,883,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,387,000. InterPrivate Acquisition comprises approximately 0.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 6.07% of InterPrivate Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,798,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPV opened at $11.60 on Thursday. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

