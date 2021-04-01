Sylebra Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568,761 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for 0.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $225,375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock traded up $7.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.74. The company had a trading volume of 51,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,539. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

