Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $346.19 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,215,594 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 8.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 1.53% of Enphase Energy worth $346,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 374.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $162.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,450 shares of company stock worth $27,923,937. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.