Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $461.26 Million Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 8X8 accounts for approximately 11.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 12.45% of 8X8 worth $461,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,872,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $23,784,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

Shares of EGHT opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $43,501.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

