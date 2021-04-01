Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $61.12 Million Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 228.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.99% of Futu worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in Futu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $59,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Futu by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after buying an additional 570,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Futu by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,634,000 after buying an additional 101,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu stock opened at $158.82 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

