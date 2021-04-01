Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $687.59 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,067 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up about 17.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 5.38% of Elastic worth $687,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Stamina Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 147,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,413,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,779. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

