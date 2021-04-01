Sylebra Capital Ltd Increases Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up 6.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 5.05% of Everbridge worth $263,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 142,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,341 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.90. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.40 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

