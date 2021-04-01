Sylebra Capital Ltd Lowers Holdings in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. China Online Education Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 2.59% of China Online Education Group worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $20.35 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

