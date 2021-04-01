Sylebra Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 180.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 9.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $358,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after buying an additional 727,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.