Sylebra Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,044 shares during the quarter. OneSpan accounts for 1.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 4.68% of OneSpan worth $39,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 65.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $24.50 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $989.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

