Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 556,721 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556,721 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 2.14% of Chegg worth $248,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 304.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHGG stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -428.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

