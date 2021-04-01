Sylebra Capital Ltd Takes $12.93 Million Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 760,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,000. Yatsen accounts for about 0.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.18% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $721,000.

Get Yatsen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

YSG stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.