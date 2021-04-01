Sylebra Capital Ltd Takes $7.16 Million Position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000. iHuman makes up about 0.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of iHuman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iHuman during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,594,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in iHuman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at $7,838,000.

IH traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 1,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,093. iHuman Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on iHuman in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

