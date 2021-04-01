Sylebra Capital Ltd Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 181,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,332,000. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6,802.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $133.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.83.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

