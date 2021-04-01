Sylebra Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sylebra Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,593 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International makes up 2.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 2.34% of Sunnova Energy International worth $98,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $27,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $20,073,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

NOVA opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

