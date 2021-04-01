Sylo Price Up 41.4% This Week (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sylo alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000125 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.