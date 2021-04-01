Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer Sells C$213,994.00 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer David Elder sold 14,200 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$213,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,573,308.

Shares of SYZ stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$366.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. Sylogist Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$8.07 and a 1-year high of C$16.00.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Sylogist from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on Sylogist from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.