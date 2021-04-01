Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.25

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $12.00. Sylogist shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 548 shares traded.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

