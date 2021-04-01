Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 7,656 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Newmont by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,347 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

