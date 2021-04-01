Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $358.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.16 and a 1 year high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

