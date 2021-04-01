Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 193 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

AMZN stock opened at $3,094.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,128.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,169.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.