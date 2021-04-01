Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 2,914 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.1% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 217,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

