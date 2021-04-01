Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amgen by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.26. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.21 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

