Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

