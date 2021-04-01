Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

