Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $224.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.84. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

