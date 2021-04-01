Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,989 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

