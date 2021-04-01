Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 5,959 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 589,025 shares of company stock worth $44,267,002 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.23 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

