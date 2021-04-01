SYNC Network Market Cap Reaches $13.87 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $65,975.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.00383731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.55 or 0.05349139 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,342,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,245,811 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.