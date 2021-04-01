SYNC Network Trading 22% Higher Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 22% against the dollar. One SYNC Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $14.63 million and $127,161.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.12 or 0.00392007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00024998 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.11 or 0.05071955 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,486,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,385,002 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

