Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 5.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 687,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 145,093 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 99,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,157. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.