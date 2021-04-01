Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Insider Sells $156,000.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

Michelle Keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.09. 791,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,793. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 498.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Syneos Health by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 80,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

