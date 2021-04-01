Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 20,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 70,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Syrah Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

