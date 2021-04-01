T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.75. 94,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,446. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

