T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,447 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $100,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

